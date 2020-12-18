Best Moments from Her Wedding with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Birthday girl Niharika Konidela is born to producer and actor Nagendra Babu. She is also the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, and sister of Varun Tej. Niharika made her acting debut with the 2016 Telugu film Oka Manasu. In 2018, she debuted in the Tamil film industry with Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.

The actress married Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9, 2020 in a traditional ceremony at Udai Vilas Palace, Rajasthan. The nuptials event was an intimate but grand affair. Not many know Niharika and Chaitanya’s wedding was a love marriage. On the occasion of Niharika’s birthday, let’s take a tour of some magical moments from #NisChay’s matrimony.

Niharika, an avid social media user, decided to break the news of her engagement in a special way. She shared a photo of a coffee cup that has Ms. struck for Mrs., before her name. Alongside the teaser, Niharika asked, “Uh.. what?”

A week to go for her big day got Niharika all excited. She posted a selfie featuring her and then to-be husband, all smiles. Niharika beamed with happiness in the picture as she flashed a million dollar smile. In the caption, she wrote, “Can we start the countdown already? 7 days to go!”

Niharika shared a series of stunning stills from a photoshoot. The much-in-love duo posed away for the camera together by the pool. While sharing a love-filled photo, Niharika wrote, “What’s a wedding of two water babies without a pool party?”

A few wholesome glimpses from Niharika and Chaitanya’s haldi ceremony have been winning the internet. The recently turned bride treated her online family with some candid stills wherein the couple can be seen twinning in yellow amid the pre-wedding festivity cheer.

The most heart-warming picture from the much-talked about wedding was shared by Niharika on her Instagram feed. The happy photo of the newlyweds was worth the wait. Along with the candid photograph, Niharika penned a sweet note that reads, “I promise not to miss any opportunity to make you laugh just like this. (Even if it means I have to hit you) there’s no going back now. Hi chay.”

We wish them a blissful life ahead.