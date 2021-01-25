Bernie Sanders’ mittens are sold out

that “there’s no possible way I could make 6,000 pairs of mittens, and every time I go into my email, another several hundred people have emailed me.” Ellis couldn’t be reached for comment, but she told the Jewish Insider that “there’s no possible way I could make 6,000 pairs of mittens, and every time I go into my email, another several hundred people have emailed me.”

“I hate to disappoint people, but the mittens, they’re one of a kind and they’re unique and, sometimes in this world, you just can’t get everything you want,” she told the news site.

The virality and levity of the Bernie meme is reminiscent of more carefree days of the internet. As one Twitter user captured it , “The Bernie Sanders memes and photoshops are what the world needs right now.”

This isn’t the first time the mittens have been in the spotlight either. Last year, Sanders wore them to the Women’s March in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; some called them “ oven mitts ” and a dedicated Twitter account, @BerniesMittens , was born. At the time, Ellis said she was “humbled by the support” and “what started out as a simple act of kindness more than 2 years ago has grown into something beyond my imagination.”

She added: “This mitten frenzy is really distracting me from getting my mid-year report cards done.”