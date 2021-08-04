Bengal Locked, TMC Sets Eyes on Tripura to Challenge BJP Ahead of 2023 Polls, Makes Roster for Leaders

After Bengal, the TMC has set its eyes on Tripura to challenge the might of the BJP. After TMC’s all-India general secretary visited Tripura, it is clear the Mamata Banerjee’s party wants to build up an organisation in the state as well as project itself as the key challenger as early as possible.

When Abhishek Banerjee visited the state, he faced agitating students in Kamla Sagar. Undeterred, the leader met the students, setting the pace for the TMC to now take up every issue in the state.

On August 3, two tweets from Trinamool’s Tripura Twitter handle on the student agitation as well as the brutal killing of two BSF personnel by militants point to the party’s new-found interest in the state.

Abhishek Banerjee himself had said in a press conference that he will come to Tripura every two weeks. “I challenge you Biplab Deb. I will come after two weeks, if you have the guts to stop me, do it.”

The Trinamool Congress has also set up a roster for leaders to visit the state and build up the organisation there. From August 4-6, TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh will camp in Tripura after which Samir Chakroborty will reach the state.

Speaking to News18, Kunal Ghosh said: “I am the party’s soldier and will be going to Tripura for party work. Lot of development should have happened there and I hope the TMC brings change.”

While the BJP has downplayed TMC’s role in Tripura politics, with BJP leader Samik Bhattacharjyo calling it a “dream that will never come true”, for TMC, the game has begun for 2023 polls.

