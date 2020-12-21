Benefits, Side Effects and How to do Them Right

If fitness and working out gives you pleasure in life then EMOM workouts are just what you should be taking up or trying out next. EMOM refers to Every Minute On the Minute workouts and is a type of high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

The idea is to challenge yourself to complete a number of repetitions or reps of an exercise within 60 seconds and still have time to spare for a quick rest within this same minute. Once your 60 seconds are up you repeat the same cycle for the entire duration of your workout.

Sounds hard? It is, and that’s why EMOM workouts are usually meant for people who love a challenge and are already used to working out. It’s not ideal for beginners to try this as such people are more likely to get hurt rather than gain any benefits from EMOM workouts.

Benefits of EMOM workouts

The following are some of the key benefits of EMOM workouts:

Because they’re a form of HIIT, EMOM workouts can be done for even short durations of time which can be fitted into any part of your day no matter how busy you are.

EMOM workouts are based on aerobic exercises, which means you can do them without requiring a gym or any equipment too.

It’s very easy to bring in a wide variety of aerobic exercises within your EMOM workout, so it’s not likely to become boring or monotonous.

An EMOM workout will help you burn fat and boost your metabolism pretty quickly even if you do them for a total duration of 30 minutes a day.

Side effects of EMOM workouts

As mentioned before, EMOM workouts aren’t for everyone. Even if you aren’t a fitness novice, you should consult a doctor before you start this type of workout and get a trainer to show you how to do it right. This can not only help you prevent injuries but also make sure that you get the maximum benefit out of this versatile exercise regimen. Apart from this, there are two major mistakes people can make while doing EMOM workouts:

You are supposed to fit in an adequate rest duration within the designated minute. This rest duration is crucial as it gives your heart the time to recuperate and the body some time to recover. Not oscillating between rest and peak exercise won’t help you burn fat. Instead, it can cause injuries, spasms and other problems.

EMOM workouts are measured and tailored as per the needs of the trainee. The target is to burn fat and gradually increase endurance. This is why overdoing EMOM workouts is counterproductive. Overdoing it can tire you out too quickly or worse, lead to an injury.

How to do EMOM workouts right

You can include a wide range of exercises within your EMOM workout, including pushups, squats, lunges, crunches, burpees and jumping jacks. You could even use weights or a jump rope to add variety to your exercises. Here’s what you need to do before you get started:

Timing is everything, so get a stopwatch or timer that works really well and can be handheld.

Preplan your entire workout, including how many reps you can realistically do within a minute and how to accommodate an adequate rest time.

Don’t forget to warm up before and cool down after your workout.

Hydrate yourself properly and keep a water bottle close by in case you need it during the workout.

If you feel a spasm or pain then slow down, stop and check yourself. In case you do get injured, stop exercising immediately, consult a doctor soon and don’t neglect it.

For more information, read our article on High-Intensity Interval Training.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.