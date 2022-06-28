Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Rams Expensive Lamborghini Into BMW During Outing With Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck’s son Samuel Garner Affleck dropped jaws after he accidentally hit an expensive Lamborghini into a BMW parked behind it. The father-son duo was spotted out and about with Jennifer Lopez when the incident took place. A video by the international paparazzi surfaced online showing the incident.

In the video, Samuel appeared to be in the driver’s seat while JLo was climbing into the backseat. Ben was at the door when the bright yellow Lamborghini reversed and hit a white BMW behind it. Ben and a member of his team were seen inspecting the accident while Samuel was seen laughing off the incident. Ben was also seen giving Samuel a hug as well. As per DailyMail.com, the car costs $225,000.

According to TMZ, the couple and Samuel were at 777 Exotics, a Bev Hills luxury car rental dealership. A representative of Ben told the publication that there was no damage. “An employee at 777 Exotics told us there was no accident and the cars were just parked really close together — which is true — but that doesn’t explain why Samuel would get out and inspect the 2 vehicles,” the TMZ report mentioned.

For the unversed, Samuel is Ben Affleck’s youngest son from his marriage with Jennifer Garner. The former couple also share two daughters, Violet Anne (16) and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (13). Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2005 and were married until 2018.

In April 2021, Ben began dating Jennifer Lopez. The couple, who were first dating from 2002 to 2004, reignited their romance after their respective relationships came to an end that year. Jennifer was previously married to Marc Anthony. They tied the knot in June 2004. The couple then had two children: twins Emme and Max, born in 2008.

Ben and Jen are now engaged and often are spotted together with each others’ children. Stay tuned to News18 Showsha for more updates.

