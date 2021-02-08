Behind The Journey- 6 Year Celebration Ended with A Blast

One of the most popular programs organized by YSSE (Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs) is “Behind the Journey”, where you can inspire yourself with the stories of amazing leaders. Through this program, one can align himself/herself with a purpose and can make a change to society. As YSSE just completed its 6th-year journey on the 1st February, 2021 the 32nd episode of Behind the Journey on 7th February,2021 was indeed a special one for this marvelous organization to celebrate its joyous occasion.

The guest of this 6th-year anniversary special episode was Nasima Akter Nisha, the President of “Woman and E-commerce Forum-WE”. Kashfia Shaoky, an Associate of the Content Writing Department of YSSE, has moderated this program which has been broadcast live from the official Facebook page of YSSE. The honorable guest shared her experience and behind-the-stage tales of her prosperous life that inspired the youth during this session.

Nasima Akter Nisha is an icon to all the women in Bangladesh. She is the president of WE and is also the joint secretary of e-CAB (e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh). Back in 2011, she started putting her thoughts to work on women’s empowerment and also youth potential. That’s when she stepped into business and started her own software company. Her main goal was to create such a platform where the networking among women will increase as well as ensure them with proper skill development. She also desires to spread this networking outside the boundaries of this country.

She shared that the pandemic has played a big role in terms of skill development for her organization. She organized different workshops online, where people from all the region, especially from outside Dhaka could easily attend which helped them in developing their entrepreneurship skills. She also shared her inspiration behind her event, “My Dream, My Identity”. According to her, every woman should fulfill their dreams and create their own identity. There will be a special event named “Colorful Fest” on 19th and 20th, having a separate panel named, “My Dream, My Identity” where established women entrepreneurs of different sectors of Bangladesh will share their stories.

Nasima Akter Nisha believes that if someone has a will, he/ she will surely be able to achieve what they desire. She calls WE her daughter and expresses how astonishing it is that WE have grown so much in such a short time. She had to face a lot of challenges in her journey and was successfully able to tackle all of them with patience. She stated that we all need to face failures in our lives to understand the true value of life. She desires to remove the struggles of traffic jams and has taken steps against them. She is also soft-launching a startup for proper tracking of financial records for social entrepreneurs in the Colorful Fest.

She started her journey when her father got sick and she had to handle all her family business. With immense support from her life partner, she continued her journey with lots of struggles and has successfully reached this stage of life. She also talked about the inspiration behind the slogan of WE- Buy from him, who you know.

Lastly, the episode ended with Nasima Akter Nisha sharing her advice towards the women entrepreneurs. She advised them to have patience, strong willpower and learn from all the ups and downs that they face in life.

The live show received a big reaction from the audience. Across the entire episode, the show had a whopping 400 views. Furthermore, well-wishers from all over the nation joined and commented on how they enjoyed the show. Thus the 6-year anniversary celebration of YSSE ended with a blast.

Tasnim Ahmed Jarin

Associate, Content Writing Department, YSSE