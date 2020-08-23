Bearded Ranveer Singh Looks Sharp in Suit with an Intense Gaze in Latest Instagram Picture

Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh is in a classic black mood, going by his new social media post.

The actor has posted a new picture on Instagram, where he exudes vintage style in a classic black suit accessorised by a crisp white shirt, neatly groomed beard, and gelled hair. He strikes an intense pose, looking out the window.

He captioned the picture with a yin and yang emoji.

Ranveer’s fans could not stop gushing about the image.

A user wrote: “Bahut hard.” “U look dashing,” said another.

A fan tagged him as a “handsome boy”. A netizen questioned: “Why you so bomb?”

Ranveer Singh is known for experimenting with style and fashion every chance he gets. Be it his unconventional attire choices in events and award shows, or his Instagram posts, the actor has proven time and again that his fashion game is top-notch.

Ranveer, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy, is awaiting the release of his much-hyped next, Kabir Khan’s 83, which narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, he essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.

His other upcoming film is Jayeshbhai Jordaar.