BCCI won’t bid for ICC events post 2023 unless hosting fee is increased | Cricket News

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the International Cricket Council (ICC) to increase the hosting fees for ICC tournaments like the World Cup and the Champions Trophy, else it will not bid for events in the 2023-31 cycle, a source in the BCCI told TOI on Sunday.
The matter was the sole issue on the agenda of the BCCI Apex Council meeting which was held on Sunday virtually. “It was discussed that while Cricket Australia (CA) would be getting $91 million for hosting the T20 World Cup next year, the BCCI would get $67 million for hosting it this time. Apparently, this amount of the hosting fees was decided in 2013. However, it’s not fair. The Apex Council has authorised the office-bearers of the BCCI to take this matter up with the ICC, in the ICC’s next board meeting on June 28, where the hosting of the next ICC cycle of Board events will be discussed. If this fee is not increased, the BCCI will not bid for any ICC events in the 2023-2031 cycle,” the source informed. “Even if the BCCI does not manage to get tax exemption, this staging fee is too less for hosting an ICC event,” he said.
The next cycle of ICC events, post the 2023 World Cup, includes the 2027 and 2031 ODI World Cups, a few T20 World Cups, and two Champions Trophy tournaments in 2025 and 2029.
Apart from hosting the T20 World Cup this year, India are also supposed to host the 50-over World Cup in 2023.
