BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal dismisses reports about Team India’s new diet plan | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Dismissing all the reports regarding Team India’s new dietary plan, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Tuesday said that the board has not issued any such directive to players or support staff, and they are free to eat as per their choice.The reports earlier had claimed the national cricket board (BCCI) has banned beef and pork in any form in Team India’s new diet regime. It was also reported that the players are only allowed to consume meat in only ‘halal’ form.However, the BCCI treasurer has denied all the reports, saying that the so-called diet plan has never been discussed and will not be enforced.

“The BCCI has not given any direction to any player or team staff on what to eat and what not to eat. All these rumours are baseless,” Dhumal told IANS.

“This diet plan has never been discussed and will not be enforced. The board doesn’t advise anyone on what to eat and what not to eat. They are free to choose their own food,” he added.

The reported BCCI’s decision had earlier ignited a debate among the netizens. While many were criticising the board’s move, few were also happy.

The “#BCCI_Promotes_Halal” hashtag is in the top trending list on Twitter and people are continuously expressing their opinions.

The BCCI treasurer’s clarification may now settle the matter. On the field, India, who registered a 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series, are all set to face Kane Williamson’s side in the Test series, starting on Thursday in Kanpur.

India and New Zealand are meeting in a Test series for the first time since the World Test Championship final earlier this year.