BCCI ends Ankeet Chavan’s ban, allows him to play | Cricket News

MUMBAI: The BCCI has finally accepted Mumbai left-arm spinner Ankeet Chavan‘s plea that he be allowed to play professional cricket since Board Ombudsman DK Jain has reduced his life ban to seven years.
Chavan, along with his then Rajasthan Royals teammates S Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila was banned for life by the Board in 2013 for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. However, Sreesanth’s ban was lifted last year by the BCCI, following which he played this season in domestic cricket.
In September 2020, Chavan had moved the Bombay High Court against the BCCI’s ban. On March 3, 2021, the Bombay High court referred the matter to the BCCI Ombudsman.
In a formal communication (TOI has a copy) to Chavan on Tuesday, BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin wrote: “Dear Mr Chavan, as per the directions of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court, your representation for modification of the BCCI order, imposing a life ban on you was placed before the Ld. Ombudsman of BCCI.
“The Ld. Ombudsman, has restricted the ban imposed on you from life ban to 7 years, with effect from 13 September 2013. In view of the order dated 3 May 2021, the ban imposed on you therefore ended on 13 September, 2020.”
“Now that I’ve received a formal communication from the BCCI in this regard, I’m really looking forward to resume playing cricket once the pandemic subsides and the government eases out rules. I want to get on the cricket ground as soon as possible. I’m absolutely relieved. Everyone in my family is breathing a sigh of relief. This chapter has finally come to an end. I just have to start with my club and corporate cricket,” Chavan told TOI.
“I’m thankful for the BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for having backed me, and I hope to receive their backing in the future too. I will now have to tell the MCA that my ban has been reduced and I can be considered for the forthcoming season,” he added.
Though he’s 35 now, Chavan thinks he can make it back into the Mumbai team. “I’m really hoping I can play for Mumbai again. See, I’m a spin bowling all-rounder. I can play cricket for another five-seven years for Mumbai. I’m keeping myself fit. I’m looking forward to the forthcoming season. I’m hopeful that depending upon my performance, the MCA can consider me in the probables,” Chavan said.
Chavan had recently written to the MCA, requesting it to ask the BCCI to help him on the matter, but the association made it clear that it was a matter between the player and the Board.
