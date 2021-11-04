BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as head coach of Indian men’s senior cricket team | Cricket News

Congratulations Rahul Dravid for becoming the coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Indian players will be hugely ben… https://t.co/gmY3kfvSRb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) 1635953287000

The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting November 17.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mr Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach – Team India (Senior Men)More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) 1635952642000

His salary will be in the range of Rs 10 crore, which is the highest ever for any coach in the history of Indian cricket.

The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on October 26 to appoint Ravi Shastri’s successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

Welcome #RahulDravid. The expectations are high but then they always were with you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1635957875000

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team and I am really looking forward to this role,” Dravid said.

Congratulations to Rahul Dravid on being appointed as the next India men’s head coach 👏#CricketTwitter https://t.co/jDMQFaDQyX — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) 1635957515000

He also thanked his predecessor Shastri for his role in shaping the current Indian team.

“Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward.”

Congratulations Rahul Bhai. Wishing you the best of luck and hoping #TeamIndia reaches even more heights in your te… https://t.co/FkvqxOokc4 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) 1635954484000

BCCI sent a press release with the following statement:

The Board congratulated Shastri (former Team Director & Head Coach), B. Arun (Bowling Coach),R. Sridhar (Fielding Coach) and Vikram Rathour (Batting Coach) on a successful tenure.

Under Shastri, the Indian cricket team adopted a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably both in home and away conditions.

India climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England.

India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and followed it with another series win in 2020-21.

India were also the first team to win all 5 T20Is in a bilateral series when it blanked New Zealand 5-0. Under Shastri and his team’s guidance, India won all their seven Test series at home.

On Dravid’s appointment, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president, said: “The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game.”

“He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights,” Ganguly further said.

Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI said: “There is no better person than Rahul Dravid and I am delighted to see him being appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team. With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job.”

” Having provided the much-needed direction to NCA and overseen the progression of the boys at India U-19 and India A level, we believe this is also a natural progression for him as a coach. I have no doubt that under him, the Indian team will dominate in all formats. The Board will soon make appointments of other coaching staff, who will support the Head Coach in jointly achieving our targets.”