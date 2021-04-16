BBC received more than 100,000 complaints over coverage of Prince Philip’s death

Figures made available by the BBC showed 109,741 complaints had been made, as of Thursday, “driven by reaction to the amount of coverage given to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.”

In a statement on its website, the BBC said: “The passing of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was a significant event which generated a lot of interest both nationally and internationally. We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given, and impact this had on the billed TV and Radio schedules.”

“We do not make such changes without careful consideration and the decisions made reflect the role the BBC plays as the national broadcaster, during moments of national significance,” it added.

A BBC spokesperson also said: “We are proud of our coverage and the role we play during moments of national significance.”

