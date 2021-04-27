Barack Obama ‘appalled by heartbreaking violence’ in Myanmar

“The military’s illegitimate and brutal effort to impose its will after a decade of greater freedoms will clearly never be accepted by the people and should not be accepted by the wider world,” Obama wrote. “I support efforts by the Biden Administration and like-minded countries to impose costs on the military and support a return to a democratic path.”

The former President also encouraged Myanmar’s neighboring countries to “recognize that a murderous regime rejected by the people will only bring greater instability, humanitarian crisis, and the risk of a failed state.”

More than 700 people have died since the coup began, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a Myanmar human rights organization.

During his presidency, Obama became the first sitting American president to visit Myanmar, going there twice as he sought to bring the country toward civilian rule.

“These are dark times, but I have been moved by the unity, resilience, and commitment to democratic values demonstrated by so many Burmese, which offers hope for the kind of future Myanmar can have through leaders who respect the will of the people,” he concluded.