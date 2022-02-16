Bappi Lahiri Once Termed Himself ‘Amitabh Bachchan Of Music Industry’, Said Beyoncé And Eminem ‘Dress Like Me’

The nation woke up to a saddening news of music-composer and singer Bappi Lahiri. The King of Disco breathed his last at Citicare Hospital, Juhu in Mumbai. The veteran singer was 69. Known for popularising disco music, Bappi Lahiri had an inimitable dressing style, dominated by gold chains. From kids to youngsters and oldies, everyone loved his foot tapping numbers, back in the 80s and 90s and rightfully so. Did you know that during the 80s and 90s Bappi Lahiri had such a level of his success that he termed himself ‘the Amitabh Bachchan of the music industry.’

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2009, the iconic singer dismissed the notion that he has competition in India, he told Hindustan Times in 2009, “In film industry, there is Amitabh Bachchan and in music industry, there is Bappida. But Amitabh Bachchan is 12 years older than me.”

Stating that he is peerless internationally, Bappi Lahiri said, “There is no competition, but there are singers who dress like me. Among women, there’s Beyonce and there’s Shakira and among men, there is 50 Cent, Eminem and definitely, Akon…”

Bappi had huge success in the 1980s and 1990s and was affectionately known as Bappi da. I Am A Disco Dancer, Yaar Bina Chain Kahaan Re, Tamma Tamma Loge, Koi Yahaan Naache Naache, Ooh La La are among his many hits.

In a throwback interview with a news portal, Bappi Lahiri had revealed that he would like to see Ranveer Singh play his younger version in his biopic. Lahiri had also sung the popular song ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ for Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Gunday’.

After completing 50 years in the industry in 2019, Bappi Lahiri had expressed his gratitude and told PTI, “I feel so proud to have had this journey and to have worked with all the extremely talented people in the industry. Simply put, my life is Dilip Kumar to Ranveer Singh. From Dharm Adhikari to Gunday I’ve done it all.”

Bappi Lahiri died just before midnight from OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Messages of condolence flowed in from all corners, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his work. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

