Bangtan Boys Drop Old Practice Records, Family Portraits Ahead of 9th Anniversary Celebration

Ahead of their debut anniversary on June 13, BTS dropped some family portraits on social media on Thursday. The two weeks-long celebrations called BTS Festa will feature band members holding interactive sessions with fans and some fun activities. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the Korean pop group’s debut. In the pictures, the BTS members are dressed in black suits with white shirts and black ties. The snaps were shared after BTS met with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The septet posed for the camera exuding their undeniable charm, leaving fans swooning. The pictures were shared on Twitter and described as “family portraits.”

One of the fans commented, “My family for the past five years. Finally, I made the right decision in life.”

My family for the past 5 years

Finally I made a right decision in life pic.twitter.com/7nNWSyhj2w — 매씨 (@mercado_kissha) June 3, 2022

Another overwhelmed fan wrote, “Oh my God it’s June 2nd Happy Festa BTS. It’s the most wonderful time of the year again and my fourth Festa already. Hobi’s beret, no because these are the prettiest and cutest and I love my family so so so so much. Can’t wait for more.”

OH MY GODDDDDDDD IT’S JUNE 2ND HAPPY FESTA @BTS_twt!!!!!!! IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR AGAIN AND MY 4TH FESTA ALREADY Hobi’s beret……… no because these are the prettiest and most cutest and I love my family so so so so much. Can’t wait for more !!! — ˗ˏˋNina⁷ | With You, 지민 ˎˊ˗ (@jiminsmxgicshop) June 3, 2022

The septet also dropped their old practice records from the time when they had just started out. ARMYs were so proud to see the transition- from a small rehearsal room to where they are now- as it was a testimony of their hard work.





On Thursday BTS also unveiled their first Festa poster, reminding fans to save the date for the group’s ninth-anniversary celebrations. This year, the Grammy-nominated band will release their updated family portraits, practice records from 2013 to 2022, a 2021/2022 selfie collection, a 2022 team dinner video, as well as a song for ARMY.

The band will also be releasing its upcoming album Proof later this month.

