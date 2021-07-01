Bangladesh NAP greets Communist Party of China on 100th founding anniversary

Bangladesh National Awami Party (Bangladesh NAP) has greeted the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the occasion of the 100th founding anniversary of the party.

Chairman of Bangladesh NAP Jebel Rahman Ghaani and Secretary General M. Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan congratulated the all-level leaders and activists of the CPC.

The two leaders gave their congratulatory message through a joint media statement issued on Thursday (July 1).

Jebel Rahman Ghaani and Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan said that People’s Republic of China began its historic journey in 1949 through the Great Communist Revolution under the leadership of the CPC. Since then, the Communist Party of China has been taking their country on the path of progress and development.

In its 100 years of journey as a party, the CPC has been working for their country and others since its inception. The main contribution of the party to this glorious journey is creation of a large number of its leaders and workers who have dedicated their lives to the ideal of socialism, said the two NAP leaders in the statement.

They further said that Chinese civilization is more than five thousand years old civilization. However, modern China has a modern people-oriented outlook. Today’s China is built on a combination of tradition and modernity. Thses would not have been possible without the strong leadership and coherent planning of the CPC.

The two leaders said that incumbent president of China Xi Jinping is a very wise and far-sighted leader. He is also the General Secretary of the CPC. Under his efficient and charismatic leadership, this huge achievement like poverty alleviation has been possible. “We have read his book. We have also learned many of his memorable sayings. President Xi Jinping is leading China to the pinnacle of development through his strong and compassionate leadership,” they said.