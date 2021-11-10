Bangladesh Foreign Minister should apologize to the nation

Rajib Sharma, Chattogram: Coalition-affiliated top organizations have protested against Foreign Minister AKM Abdul Momen’s intentional lies and misleading statements on communal attacks and violence, killing of priests, looting and destruction of temples.

Speaking at a press conference at the Chittagong Press Club on Tuesday (November 9) afternoon, the foreign minister’s remarks encouraged communal attackers, urging them to immediately withdraw their imaginary and misleading lies and apologize to the nation, including the families of the victims.

The press conference was held under the banner of various traditional organizations including Janmashtami Celebration Council Bangladesh, ISKCON, Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council.

ISKCON Divisional Secretary Shripad Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari read out a written statement at the press conference. President of Janmashtami Celebration Parishad Bangladesh Central Committee Sukumar Chowdhury, Principal of ISKCON Promoter Shrikrishna Mandir Lilaraj Gaur Das Brahmachari, President of Chittagong Metropolitan Puja Parishad Lion Ashish Bhattacharya, Co-President of Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Parishad General Chowdhury Editor Hillol Sen Ujjwal and other leaders of the traditional community.

The four-point demand was presented from the press conference. The demands are, (1) to ensure speedy trial of the perpetrators of communal violence through tribunals. Immediate withdrawal of imaginary and misleading lies and apology to the families of the victims and (4) enactment of Minority Protection Act, formation of Minority Commission and Minority Ministry.

In a written statement, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari said that the Durga Puja mandapa in the autumn area of ​​Nanuar Dighi in Comilla was attacked on October 13 on allegations of blasphemy. By spreading the matter through social media, Bailtali of Chandnaish, Pekua of Chapainawabganj, Hajiganj of Chandpur, West Chambal of Banshkhali, Sarkarhat of Hathazari, Kaludanga of Kurigram and other fortified houses.

Following the incident, the next day, on 14th October, communal miscreants vandalized the central Harimandir in Sonaimuri of Noakhali and Lama Upazila of Bandarban and vandalized the temple. The next day, on 15th October, due to the complete inaction of the administration, more horrific communal attacks were carried out on every Hindu temple, more than a hundred business establishments and houses in Chaumuhani of Noakhali. After the incident, an Awami League delegation visited each of the affected temples and promised to bring the culprits to justice. Hundreds of suspects were arrested by the administration after analyzing CCTV footage. The inquest report mentions that the victims were stabbed with sharp weapons. On the one hand, while the field-level police administration, as directed by the Prime Minister, is searching for the real culprits and arresting the culprits, trying to identify the real culprits, on the other hand, the Foreign Minister’s statement is encouraging violence and criminals. While people from all ethnic and well-meaning ethnic groups around the world are condemning the incident, the minister did not acknowledge it. The traditional ethnic group did not expect such a statement from a responsible person in the government, acknowledging the tortured, oppressed violence. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, with a very healthy mind, has also made an extreme audacious joke with the souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the incident. Instead of expressing sympathy, he gave a special hint to the minority community of this country by sprinkling salt on their wounds. We are very nervous and insecure.