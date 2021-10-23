‘Ban Pre-poll Surveys for 6 Months Until UP Elections’, BSP Tells EC in Letter

The Bahujan Samaj Party has written a letter to the Election Commission demanding a complete ban on all kinds of pre-poll surveys from six months before the elections.

A few days ago BSP chief and former Chief Minister of UP Mayawati had alleged that all the pre-poll surveys by media outlets are rigged and hence they should be banned six months before the elections.

The National General Secretary of BSP and Rajya Sabha MP, Satish Chandra Mishra, in an 11-page letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner has written to, “ban pre-poll surveys by media outlets six months before the elections in order to enable voters to exercise their rights to cast vote freely, fairly and uninfluenced by the misleading projections in the pre-poll surveys shown by media outlets which are sponsored surveys.”

Mishra has also stated how his party was surprised with a pre-poll survey in September, which allegedly tried to lower the morale of the BSP workers. Mishra has further stated in the letter that to conduct free and fair elections, this step of banning pre-poll surveys was much needed. The letter also stated how some agencies predicted in their exit polls that BJP was winning in the West Bengal elections but the result was quite different.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also supported this demand by the BSP chief and had alleged that all such surveys were dubious and were brought by money. “I think she has made a right demand, we all know that all surveys are brought by money. I agree with this demand,” he had said.

