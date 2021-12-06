Balakrishna’s Akhanda Takes Box Office by Storm, Rakes in Over Rs 44 Cr in 4 Days

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda has taken the box office by storm in the first four days of its release. The film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, premiered worldwide on December 2 but had collected a staggering Rs Rs 53 crore in pre-release business. The film has grossed over Rs 44.86 crore in just 4 days. On the fourth day, the film collected over 8.31 crore in Telangana and over 10 crores worldwide.

According to reports, Akhanda has grossed over Rs 70 crore worldwide in just 4 days. The film’s earnings have not only shocked film traders but the audience as well.

The footfall as well as the occupancy at almost every theatre is said to be high.

Akhanda has collected approximately Rs 38 crore in Telugu states alone within 4 days of its release.

Here are the box office collections so far:

AP-Telangana Total: 37.56 crore (59.10 crore gross)

Karnataka + Rest of India: 3.25 crore

Overseas: 4.05 crore

Total World Wide 4 Days Collections: 44.86 crore (74 crore gross)

Uttaranchal: 3.74 crore

East: 2.61 crore

West: 2.04 crore

Guntur: 3.26 crore

Nellore: 1.71 crore

