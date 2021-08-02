Babul Supriyo Has A Change of Heart After Meet With Shah, Nadda

BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who had on Saturday announced that he was quitting politics, had a change of plans on Monday evening as he said he will continue to serve as the Member of Parliament. Supriyo, who had kicked off a political storm over his announcement to quit politics over Facebook, maintained that he will refrain from indulging in political activities and will relinquish his security and accommodation in Delhi.

His statement came after meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. “I want to thank the home minister and the BJP chief. They asked me to stay back. But I am quitting politics. I will continue to fulfill my duties as an MP since its a Constitutional post,” he said.

Supriyo had met party president J P Nadda in Delhi around midnight on Saturday, PTI had quoted its sources in the BJP as saying.

“I will not join any political party,” the singer-turned-politician said. “I have spoken extensively to the BJP Chief…I have told him what my position is.”

“You will not see politician Babul for sure…but the people of Asansol want me as their MP,” ANI quoted Supriyo as saying. “I will be shifting to Mumbai or Kolkata soon,” he added.

Earlier, on Sunday, taking a dig at TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh for his assertion that Supriyo was staging a drama and didn’t have the guts to quit as MP, the parliamentarian had said, “I have already sought time from the Lok Sabha speaker as his consent is required before I take a decision.”

“I have already met the top leadership of my party last night but only time will tell what is going to be my future move,” he had said.

