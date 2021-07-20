Ayushmann Khurrana’s Latest Obsession with Tank Drum Makes Him a ‘Calmer Doc’

Bollywood heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana’s way to beat the hot and humid summer of Bhopal made all women on Instagram go gaga. In his latest post on the social platform Instagram, he shared a video of himself going shirtless and playing with his latest obsession which is a Tank Drum. He mentioned in the caption that this obsession of his makes him a “calmer doc” and is the best company in Bhopal.

The actor recently started shooting for his upcoming film Doctor-G in Bhopal. On Tuesday he shared a video where he can be seen jamming to one of the iconic melodies of Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Pankh hote to udd jati’. Ayushmann is so enamoured with the instrument that he plays it “in-between shots” on sets.

He then asked his fans to identify the song that he interspersed throughout the jam session. He captioned his video saying, “This is my latest obsession. Early mornings. Late nights. Also in between shots. It’s called a Tank Drum. My best company in Bhopal. Makes me a calmer doc in this hot and humid central India. Produces a divine sound. Do you identify the song that I interspersed in the jam, from the film Sehra (1963), sung by Lata di.”

His wife Tahira Kashyap, actress Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prachi Shah, and singer Harshdeep Kaur were all flabbergasted by the actor’s video. “Sooo hot ya,” Tahira commented, while Dia remarked, “This sound is so beautiful.” Aditi’s comment read “So beautiful” with a red heart emoticon while Bhumi, who has previously collaborated with Ayushmann, added “Ohoo” with a blazing icon.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The star has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

