Avoiding Beetroots? Here are Interesting Nutritional Facts About the Vegetable

Did you know that the vibrant, purple-reddish vegetable, the beetroot is so nutrient-dense that it can be easily touted as the superfood titan!

This vegetable hailing from the same family of chard and spinach provides astonishing health benefits when consumed either raw or cooked. Beetroot or as commonly referred to as beets are heavily endowed with nature’s goodness; due to the presence of certain compounds and minerals, beets exhibit medicinal properties. Therefore including beetroots in your meal plan would be a judicious decision.

Browse through some of the advantages of consuming beetroot and consume it to reap its exceptional nutritional value:

Keeps Inflammation at bay

Beetroots are loaded with phytonutrients known as betalains which is the cause of the ample presence of antioxidants in them. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, chronic inflammation is averted. Consuming beetroot has shown to cause pain relief in osteoarthritis.

Strengthens digestive system

Beetroots are excellent sources of dietary fiber. A cup of beetroot has glutamine, amino acids, 3.4 grams of fiber which is great for your gut health, thus alleviating constipation, inflammatory bowel diseases, diverticulitis, reducing the risk of colon cancer; and boosting metabolism. Though low in calorie, consumption of beetroots also keeps you full for longer.

Strengthens brain health

The nitrates present in beetroots improve the cognitive function. It helps dilate the blood vessels and ensures increased blood flow to the brain thereby aiding in smooth brain functions.

Controls blood pressure

Once again, it is the dietary nitrates present in beetroots that ensure your cardiac health is fine. They are amazing at lowering blood pressure, protects from heart attacks, and other heart ailments.

Possesses anti-cancer properties

It being fiber-rich, beetroots facilitate white blood cells generation which eradicate any abnormal cell growth. Beetroots are brimming with vitamin B6, C, folic acid, potassium, magnesium, protein, iron, phosphorus. So, your overall requirement of healthy nutrients is taken care of by beetroots. Moreover, the extract of beetroots lessens the division and growth of tumour cells.

Whether you want to have a beetroot salad, juice or a beetroot dip, or its leaves- It doesn’t matter how you wish to consume it; just make sure that you positively add it in your meal.