Avantika Malik Shares Cryptic Post Amid Aamir-Kiran Divorce, Rohit Shetty Gives ‘Sooryavanshi’ Update

Actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao continue to remain in the news after they announced their divorce earlier this month. Aamir’s nephew and former actor Imran Khan was also once in news for his relationship with estranged wife Avantika Malik Khan.

The couple used to be the talk of the town during Imran’s stint in Bollywood. Imran and Avantika married in 2011 after dating for several years. However, several media reports suggest that the two are no longer together.

Read: Amid Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Divorce, Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Shares Cryptic Post

The theatrical release of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has been postponed multiple times, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama was originally scheduled for a release on March 24, 2020, but was pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

At the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, director Rohit Shetty was asked if he had any tentative release date in mind for his highly anticipated film, considering the government is now gradually easing lockdown measures. “It depends on when theatres will open,” Rohit told reporters.

Read: Rohit Shetty Gives Update on Theatrical Release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi

In his five-decade-long career, Dilip Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, appeared in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and landmark films including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, Madhumati and Ganga Jamuna. He did his first film Jwar Bhata in 1944 and his last Qila in 1998, 54 years later.

Dilip Kumar received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award in December 2015. Home Minister Rajnath Singh presented the award at his residence as the actor couldn’t travel to New Delhi due to health issues then.

Read: Shatrughan Sinha Sharply Points Out Dilip Kumar Was Not Conferred With Bharat Ratna

Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in Budapest shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad. Directed by Raezy Ghai, Dhaakad is touted to be action-thriller which will deal with issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.

Kangana, who is training for the film, showed off her fitness level on Instagram stories. She shared a picture of herself nailing a Yoga pose. She could be seen donning stylish athleisure in the shot. She captioned the photo, “Dhaakad level fitness.”

Read: Kangana Ranaut Shows off ‘Dhaakad Level Fitness’ With Perfect Yoga Pose

Since the passing away of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year, actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in the public gaze. Rhea was shooting for Chehre at that time. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. The film was slated to release on April 9, but got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Rumi Jaffery has opened up about Rhea’s role in the film. He said that Rhea has a small role in the movie and those who want to watch it in the hope of seeing her in a big role will be disappointed.

Read: Those Who Watch Chehre to See Rhea Chakraborty will be Disappointed: Director Rumi Jaffery

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here