Australian Open: Maskless crowds pack tennis exhibition in Covid-free Adelaide

The scene prompted joy on social media.

“That’s a testament (not just) to the work of our medical professionals, our public health teams, but Australians everywhere for the way in which they’ve observed the distancing requirements, the way they have protected each other, the way that they’ve come out for testing,” Hunt told reporters.

Australia’s tough approach to the coronavirus has been controversial ahead of the Open, with some players arriving from overseas frustrated to find themselves in quarantine.

Some took to social media to complain while others issued lists of demands to Australian authorities. But speaking to CNN from quarantine earlier this week, Nadal said that his fellow stars should have a “wider perspective.”

“I feel very sorry for all of them but when we came here, we knew that the measures were going to be strict because we knew that the country is doing great with the pandemic,” Nadal told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday.

To date, Australia has reported 28,800 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 909 deaths.