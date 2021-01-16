Australian Open: 47 players In quarantine after positive Covid-19 tests on two charter flights

Twenty-four players on a charter flight from the US to Melbourne are required to quarantine for two weeks after a member of the flight crew and a passenger — not a player — tested positive. Both had tested negative within 72 hours of boarding the flight, which carried a total of 79 people.

Another 23 players are also in quarantine following the arrival in Melbourne of a charter flight carrying 64 people from Abu Dhabi. One person — again not a player — tested positive after the flight, despite presenting documentation of a negative Covid-19 test prior to takeoff.

All 47 players affected will not be able to leave their hotel rooms for the 14-day period and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practice.

Australian Open organizers released two statements on Saturday detailing how the players would be affected.

