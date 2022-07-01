Australia crush Sri Lanka inside three days to win first Test in Galle | Cricket News

GALLE: Spinner Nathan Lyon took match figures of 9-121 as Australia hammered Sri Lanka by 10 wickets inside three days in the opening Test on Friday.
The tourists, with a first innings lead of 109, bundled out Sri Lanka for 113 in their second innings and got their five-run target in the first over to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.
