Auspicious Muhurat to Begin Child’s Education in June 2021

The Hindu religion has 16 sanctifying rituals known as sanskaras/samskaras. Each sanskar has its specific relevance. These sankars are performed from birth to death and Vidyarambh is one of them. It’s a Sanskrit word that is formed by combining ‘Vidya’ means studies and ‘Arambh’ means beginning. It is performed to mark the beginning of a child’s primary education.Vidyarambh sanskar is conducted after the child crosses five years of age. During the ritual, the importance of education and knowledge is taught to the child.

Vidyarambh Sanskar is quite significant in the Hindu religion and hence, it should be conducted at the auspicious muhurat. It is believed that performing Vidyarambh sanskar at auspicious muhurat will mark the beginning of a bright future for the child. The auspicious muhurat for this ritual is depicted on the basis of the birth chart of the child and positions of celestial bodies.

Here are the auspicious dates, months and nakshatras for Vidyarambh Muhurat:

Nakshatras: Vidyarambh Sanskar should be performed during Ashwini, Mrigashira, Rohini, Ardra, Punarvasu, Pushya, Ashlesha, Purva Phalguni, Uttara Phalguni, Hasta, Mool, Revati, Purva Ashadha, Uttara Ashadha, Chitra, Swati, Abhijit, Dhanishta, Shravan, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Shatabhisha Nakshatra are believed to bring success.

Days: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

Tithis: The auspicious tithi are Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Chaitra-Vaisakha, Shukla Paksha Saptami tithi of Magha month, and Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Phalgun month.

Zodiac Signs: Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius are taken into consideration while depicting the muhurats for Vidyarambh.

If you are planning for the Vidyarambh sanskar of your child this month, here’s the list of auspicious dates in June 2021:

June 04: 05.23 am to 15.11 pm

June 06: 05:23 am to 19:33 pm

June 11: 18:31 pm to 19.30 pm

June 13: 05:23 am to 19:22 pm

June 14: 10:31 am to 20:35 pm

– Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com

