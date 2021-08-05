Auspicious Date and Time for Ear-Piercing Ceremony This Month

Karnavedha, for many Hindus, is a sacrament performed on children. As per Vedic astrology, among the Shodasa Samskaras or the sixteen major ritesan individual must undergo in his lifetime, Karnavedha is one of them. Each Shodasa Samskara holds high spiritual significance and is observed with various rituals, including poojas and prayers. Ear-piercing is regarded as a solemn ritual and the ceremony is performed as per the Vedic scriptures during a properly calculated auspicious time or muhurat. This muhurat is known as Karnavedha Muhurat.

Hindus regard this rite as a must-do childhood ritual and a solemn religious practice. Traditionally, ear piercing was performed on both boy and girl babies. Over the last two centuries, the ritual has remained largely confined to females only. Karnavedha is composed of two words: Karna, meaning ears and Vedha, meaning piercing.

Here is a look at the auspicious date and timing for Karnavedha in August 2021:

August 6 (Friday): The best time to get Karnavedha on Trayodashi is between 07:07 AM and 02:00 PM and between 04:19 PM and 06:23 PM.

August 12 (Thursday): The auspicious timing on Chaturthi, Shukla Paksha will start from 05:59 PM and will go on till 07:42 PM.

August 13 (Friday): On Panchami of Shukla Paksha, the best time to do ear piercing will fall between 06:40 AM and 11:13 AM and between 01:33 PM and 07:38 PM.

August 22 (Sunday): Starting from 06:43 AM to 12:57 PM and from 01:16 PM to 07:02 PM on Purnima of Shukla Paksha, it is a good time to perform the Karnavedha ceremony. Raksha Bandhan is also observed today.

It is believed that performing the Karnavedha ritual opens the inner ears of a child for receiving sacred sounds. It enhances the hearing power of a native and adds to the overall health. The concentrated hearing of sacred sounds is considered meritorious as it cleanses the mind and nurtures the spirit.

