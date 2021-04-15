Audi just debuted the new Q4 E-Tron SUV, its cheapest electric vehicle

Audi isn’t revealing the prices for the more expensive versions of its new SUV yet, though. Those details will come closer to when the Q4 E-Tron goes on sale by the end of this year.
The entry-level Q4 E-Tron will have rear-wheel-drive, not all-wheel drive, though more expensive versions will have all-wheel-drive.) The least expensive model will be able to go about 250 miles on a charge, according to the German luxury brand. The base model’s electric motor will provide a maximum output of 201 horsepower. More expensive all-wheel-drive versions, which will have electric motors in the front and back of the vehicle, will be able to produce up to 295 horsepower.
The Q4 E-Tron will be available in two slightly different body shapes, a regular crossover SUV and the Sportback version. The Sportback, which will be available only with all-wheel-drive, will have a more sloped rear end. Besides the aesthetic difference, this shape also has slightly better aerodynamics.
In all-wheel-drive versions of the Q4 E-Tron, the front motor will be used only in situations where more power or traction are needed. Most of the time, the SUV will be driven by its rear wheels alone.
On the outside, the Q4 E-Tron is slightly larger than the Audi Q3, the smallest SUV Audi offers in the US. Inside, though, Audi executives boast, the interior space is similar to that of the larger Audi Q5. Electric vehicles tend to have more interior space than similarly-sized gasoline cars. That’s because electric motors are more compact than gas engines with similar power and electric vehicles don’t need bulky transmissions with different gears.
Like other Audis, and most other new vehicles, the Q4 E-Tron will have distinctive daytime running lights. These are lights around the headlights. They stay on during the day to make the vehicle more readily visible and to provide a distinctive appearance. Unlike in most vehicles, though, Audi Q4 E-Tron drivers will be able to switch among four different patterns for the daytime lights.