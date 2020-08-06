Atrai-Raninagar Upazila residents have been working happily and sadly since the beginning of the pandemic: Adv Omar Farooq Sumon

Nayan Babu, Naogaon Correspondent: Adv: Omar Farooq Sumon has been working happily for the people of Atrai-Raninagar Upazila since the beginning of the epidemic. Adv. Omar Farooq Sumon, General Secretary of Naogaon District Volunteer League and candidate of Naogaon-6 (Atrai-Raninagar) constituency in Naogaon by-election distributed about 2,000 masks on August 4 to prevent epidemic coronavirus.

Various leaders and activists of the Upazila Awami League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, and Chhatra League were present at the distribution of the mask at Bhabanipur Hat in the Upazila.

According to local sources, since the beginning of the epidemic, he has raised awareness among the helpless about food items and helped the flood victims.