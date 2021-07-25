Athiya Shetty Shares Stunning Sun-kissed Picture, Navya Naveli Nanda Drops a Comment

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actress Athiya Shetty seems to have a great time in London as her pictures on social media say so. Be it a day out or enjoying some beautiful view, she never forgets to share glimpses of it with her fans. Today, she uploaded a lovely picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen soaking some essential Vitamin-D.

In the sunny and bright picture, the actress can be seen posing in a multi-coloured cropped top and light blue denim with a lush green background. With her hair left open, she looks like a true beauty.

The post prompted a flood of comments from the actress’ Instafam including one from Navya Naveli Nanda who dropped red heart emoji on the post. The post has garnered over 1 lakh views in just an hour.

Earlier, she dropped an adorable picture of her where she can be seen enjoying a popsicle. She looks as cute as ever in a white oversized t-shirt. Sharing the picture, she only added a red heart emoji and a fire emoji in the caption.

While the picture has left everyone in complete awe, Athiya’s father, actor Suniel, too commented on the post. He dropped red heart emojis. However, her brother Ahan Shetty wrote, “Did you actually eat the popsicle?” Other Bollywood celebs like Esha Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari too commented on the post.

Athiya has been grabbing headlines for her romance with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The actress is rumoured to accompany her beau on the World Test Championship tour in the UK as their social media posts often seem to have similar backgrounds.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero alongside, Suraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

