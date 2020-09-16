At Amazon’s new ‘Luxury Stores,” you can’t buy anything unless you’re invited

Amazon AMZN The “Luxury Stores” program launched Tuesday as a “store within a store” experience currently available to only selectPrime members in the US . You can shop only if you’re invited, and while you can request an invitation, there’s already a wait list.

currently only available at the fashion house’s own boutiques and website. For customers, Luxury Stores will offer Amazon Prime members features like a “View in 360 feature” on the Amazon app. It also includes exclusive access: Amazon partnered with the Oscar de la Renta brand for its launch, giving Luxury Store shoppers early access to the late designer’s pre-fall and fall/winter 2020 collections, which arecurrently only available at the fashion house’s own boutiques and website.

And for the company partners, Luxury Stores will allow established and burgeoning high-end fashion brands “to independently make decisions regarding their inventory, selection and pricing.”

While Oscar de la Renta is a recognizable name in the fashion world, Amazon will also be partnering with “emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands,” according to a press release.