Astrological prediction for May 12

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

There is a sense of liberation today for you. Look for creative ways in which you can find outlets of self-expression. You will have easy flowing conversations with your friends and family.

Lucky number – 1, 8

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky Alphabet – A, L, E

Rashi lord – Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Financial matters require your attention today. You may also feel the need to exude your productive efforts.

Lucky number – 2, 7

Lucky colour – White

Lucky Alphabet – Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord – Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You may have to clear your perspective regarding some long-term goals today. Pamper yourself with the things that make you happy.

Lucky number – 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet – Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Socialising is not a good idea for you today. Spend some time with yourself and reflect on some of the important decision you may have to make in the near future.

Lucky number – 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky Alphabet – Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You may reach out to long lost connections and try to patch things up. In the professional front, things are looking favourable for you.

Lucky number – 5

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky Alphabet – Ma, Ta

Rashi lord – Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You are moving towards realising your aspirations today. Do not hesitate in seeking advice from your seniors or experienced people in guiding you.

Lucky number – 3, 8

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky Alphabet – Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord – Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

A sense of balance will be restored in your emotional life today. If your routine is feeling monotonous, try to break away from it to gain a new perspective.

Lucky number – 2, 7

Lucky colour – White

Lucky Alphabet – Ra, Ta

Rashi lord – Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

In terms of living, you are making a decision that will have long lasting effects. In your romantic life, you may have to have an open conversation with your partner.

Lucky number – 1, 8

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky Alphabet – Na, Ya

Rashi lord – Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

There might be an important meeting or interview that will decide your creative plans for the future. Communication will not be a problem today.

Lucky number – 9, 12

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet – Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord – Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

If you have been looking toswitching jobs, then do not hesitate in sending that application today. You will have a clear vision of how to go about things that matter to you.

Lucky number – 10, 11

Lucky colour – Cyan

Lucky Alphabet – Kha, Ja

Rashi lord – Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

It is a perfect day to have a date night or just relax by yourself. Things will be calm and you will feel the need to treat yourself.

Lucky number – 10, 11

Lucky colour – Cyan

Lucky Alphabet – Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord – Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You are in the mood to redecorate your home space today. It is also a good day to spend quality time with your family.

Lucky number – 9, 12

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet – Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord – Jupiter

