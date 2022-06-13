Assault Case Against Kannada Actor Jai Jagadish Closed As Two Parties Compromise

Sandalwood actor Jai Jagadish, who was accused of beating a bus commuter over a minor incident, has dismissed the allegations. J Chandru, a resident of Bengaluru’s JC Nagar, previously filed a complaint against Jai Jagadish and his driver stating that they harassed him and beat him over a minor matter.

According to the complaint, the senior actor allegedly physically assaulted a man on the streets for throwing a bottle at his car. However, no reports suggest that the case has been closed after the two parties reached a compromise.

On June 5, Chandru was stepping out of a KSRTC bus at the Nelligere toll gate, according to his complaint. The actor’s car was parked directly behind the bus. Jai Jagadish and his driver then got out of the car and approached him around the rear of the bus, accusing him of hurling a bottle from the bus at their car.

Despite J Chandru’s repeated protests that he had not thrown away any bottles, they ignored him, humiliated him, and physically beat him. They even allegedly tore his clothes, according to the plaintiff. He said that the villagers attempted to calm the actor down, but he refused to back down.

When the actor opened up about the incident to the media, he said that Chandru tried not only to scream but also to strike. Saying this, Jagadish said that all the accusations against him were false.

Jai Jagadish is not only known as an actor but also a director and producer in the Kannada film industry. He started his career in 1976 with the movie, Phalitamsha, and since then has featured in over 300 films as an actor. He produced the film Bhoomi Thayiya Chochchala Maga in 1998 and his debut directorial film was Madana.

