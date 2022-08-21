Assam, Meghalaya to Form Regional Committees to Resolve Border Disputes between Two States

Assam and Meghalaya will form three regional level committees to resolve disputes in six border areas between the two states, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday after a meeting with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya had cited 12 areas of boundary disputes with Assam, and meetings and discussions were held to solve six disputed sites in the first phase. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on March 29 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, paving the way for resolving the issues with six disputed sites.

It was the ninth CM-level meeting on the issue.

The committees will be headed by Cabinet Ministers of each state along with members from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council as three disputed sites out of six fall within the jurisdiction of the KAAC.

Within 15 days, both the governments will notify regional committees as the members of the committees after extensive visits and talking to locals.

As a goodwill gesture, the Chief Ministers will visit the disputed sites. Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah and said that after resolving the issues related to the six disputed boundaries in the first phase, the remaining disputes will also be solved amicably under their guidance.

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, his Meghalaya counterpart DP Wahlang, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Sinha, Principal Secretary to Home and Political Niraj Verma, Secretary Border Protection and Development Prabhati Thaosen, Secretary Home and Political Meghalaya Cyril Diengdoh and other senior officers of the both the states were present during the meeting.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here