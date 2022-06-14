Asian Cup qualifiers: With a ‘wonderful headache’, Stimac’s India eye the ‘big prize’ | Football News

KOLKATA: With eyes on the “big prize” and having a “wonderful headache”, Igor Stimac‘s India brace for Hong Kong‘s challenge at that Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday, looking for a perfect end to their Asian Cup qualifying campaign.
Both teams go into the contest with six points each, but Jorn Anderson‘s Hong Kong are topping the standings thanks to a better goal difference. Winners of six groups, now in action across the continent, as well as five best-placed runners-up will join the already qualified 13 teams in next year’s Asian Cup. Given the standings in other groups, both India and Hong Kong are favourably placed to make the cut.
Aware of the proverbial slip between the cup and the lip, Stimac, however, stressed on Monday that his team would aim to seal the deal as a “winner.”
“There will be less pressure, obviously, but not less hunger and motivation. We need to go out and start playing the same way we did against Afghanistan to win this game against Hong Kong,” the India coach said on Monday.
His captain, Sunil Chhetri echoed the sentiment. “There is a big prize at the end of this tournament, which is qualification to the Asian Cup. Even though we have done good in the last two games, we have not achieved anything yet. We must end the tournament on a positive and perfect note,” Chhetri maintained, while addressing the mediapersons.
Stimac’s team has never been far from the microscope, but this time around, it has shown the promise of flourishing against the odds, the never-say-die victory against Afghanistan being the latest case in point. And it is giving the coach a “wonderful headache”.
When asked if Sahal Abdul Samad, who orchestrated the 2-1 victory against Afghanistan with his injury-time winner, would make the starting XI on Tuesday, Stimac replied with a smile: “We need fresh legs, but after watching the game against Afghanistan, tell me who are you going to leave. We need to be reasonable in decision-making but this is a wonderful headache to have.”
Stimac, however, is expecting a different kind of test from Andersen’s side. “Cambodia’s style was such that it asked for your patience. Afghanistan looked aggressive and physically challenging. But Hong Kong are very organized and disciplined. Technically, they are the second best side of the group,” the India coach observed.
The build-up to this AFC Cup qualifying culmination in Group D may involve some mischievous rhetoric, but in the broader sweep of things, no team can think of this match being less of a contest and more a coronation.
As Hong Kong coach made it a point that they are ready to face India as a collective unit. “India are the strongest team in terms of rankings. They have a huge home support. But we will approach him with a specific plan and face them as a unit,” Andersen said.
Hong Kong may be topping the table but form and momentum are with the hosts. As Chhetri pointed out: At the start of the tournament, the coach had made sure that we played the tournament to win and we are going to do that.”
They have done it before, and it’s time for Chhetri and Co. to walk the talk one more time.
