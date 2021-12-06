Asia Youth Para Games: Indian para shuttlers win 16 medals; Palak, Sanjana, Hardik clinch three each | Badminton News

𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐃 𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🤩🇮🇳News coming in, our youth Para-Shuttlers showed top notch performance to win a rich haul of 15 me… https://t.co/Mrb0G7YPDr — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) 1638801796000

The silver medallists were Nithya Sre and Aditya Kulkarni (mixed doubles, SH6), Jyoti (Women’s singles, SL4), Naveen S (Men’s singles, SL4), Hardik Makkar (Men’s singles, SU5), Karan Paneer and Ruthick Ragupathi (Men’s doubles, SU5), Hardik and Sanjana (Mixed doubles, SL3-SU5).

Bronze medallist shuttlers were: Palak Kohli (Women’s singles SU5), Palak and Nehal Gupta (Mixed doubles, SL3-SU5), Naveen S and Hardik Makkar (Men’s doubles, SU5), Aditya Kulkarni (men’s singles, SH6).

Over 700 athletes from around 30 countries participated in the continental youth showpiece event that took place from December 2 to 6.