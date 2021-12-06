Asia Youth Para Games: Indian para shuttlers win 16 medals; Palak, Sanjana, Hardik clinch three each | Badminton News

Indian para shuttlers won 4 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze at Riffa city.
While Nithya Sre and Sanjana claimed the women’s singles gold in SH6 and SL3 classification, Palak and Sanjana combined to win the yellow metal in women’s doubles (SL3-SU5) and Nehal Gupta and Abhijeet Sakhuja secured the top position in men’s doubles (SL3-SL4).
𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐃 𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🤩🇮🇳News coming in, our youth Para-Shuttlers showed top notch performance to win a rich haul of 15 me… https://t.co/Mrb0G7YPDr
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) 1638801796000
The silver medallists were Nithya Sre and Aditya Kulkarni (mixed doubles, SH6), Jyoti (Women’s singles, SL4), Naveen S (Men’s singles, SL4), Hardik Makkar (Men’s singles, SU5), Karan Paneer and Ruthick Ragupathi (Men’s doubles, SU5), Hardik and Sanjana (Mixed doubles, SL3-SU5).
Bronze medallist shuttlers were: Palak Kohli (Women’s singles SU5), Palak and Nehal Gupta (Mixed doubles, SL3-SU5), Naveen S and Hardik Makkar (Men’s doubles, SU5), Aditya Kulkarni (men’s singles, SH6).
Over 700 athletes from around 30 countries participated in the continental youth showpiece event that took place from December 2 to 6.