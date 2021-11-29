Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan to become India’s third highest wicket-taker in Tests | Cricket News

KANPUR: India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the country’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.
Ashwin scalped the wicket of Tom Latham (52) on the ongoing Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand to achieve the feat.
The off-spinner had equalled Harbhajan’s tally of 417 wickets on Sunday after he dismissed Will Young on Day 4.
Ashwin has so far taken 30 five-wicket hauls in his career.
In the first innings of the ongoing Test, Ashwin had taken three wickets while Axar Patel took five.
