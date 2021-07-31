Ashnoor Kaur Scores 94% in CBSE Class 12; Jasmin Bhasin Gets Trolled by Sidharth Shukla Fans

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur has scored 94 percent in the CBSE Class XII examinations, the results of which were announced on Friday. An elated Ashnoor took to Instagram to share a post, announcing her results to her fans. She wrote that she is “feeling accomplished” after receiving such good grades. She is proud that she didn’t “disappoint” her family members who had great hopes from her and her “hard work” has finally “paid off”. She signed off her post with George Herbert’s famous quote, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way”.

Ashnoor Kaur Scores 94% in CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Reveals Future Plans

Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar stepped out for a lunch date on Friday. The couple was joined by Rahul’s former Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Aly shared an Instagram story from their double date that showed them enjoying their lavish meal at a posh eatery. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Disha and Jasmin’s alleged discussion on Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Although the audio of the story is unclear, many users pointed out on social media that Jasmin and Disha were gossiping about Sidharth.

Jasmin Bhasin Gets Trolled for ‘Disrespecting’ Sidharth Shukla in Viral Video, Strongly Reacts

One of the most admired couples in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted exiting a hospital in Mumbai. On Saturday, the power couple was snapped by the paparazzi while heading out of the Hinduja Hospital in the Khar district. Both Deepika and Ranveer are seen seated inside a car in the pictures, now going viral online.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Clicked at a Mumbai Hospital

Salman Khan is prepping hard for his much-anticipated action drama Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baaraat fame, the actioner went on floors in March. The new schedule of the third film of the successful Ek Tha Tiger franchise started in Mumbai recently. Salman and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles of Avinash and Zoya in the forthcoming instalment. A new photo featuring the lead actor from the sets of the upcoming action flick has surfaced online. Salman is looking his usual suave and dapper self dressed in smart casuals.

Salman Khan Looks Dapper in New Photo From the Sets of Tiger 3

The cast of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is celebrating the success of the popular comedy show as it completes 1,600 episodes. The actors playing the lead roles, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Neha Pendse and Aasif Sheikh, shared their joy and experience of being part of the show.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Cast Nostalgic as Show Completes 1,600 Episodes

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here