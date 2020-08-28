As long as there is an epidemic, my service work will continue – Mohorom Hossain

Nayan Babu, Naogaon : President of Sapahar Motor Workers Union of Naogaon Mohorom Hossain has been working for the helpless and poor including workers since the beginning of the epidemic.

From the very beginning of the epidemic, individuals have been carrying out various service activities including distribution of masks, disinfectant sprays, distribution of food items, awareness of the people.

The Sapahar Load Point Office has taken various initiatives since the beginning of the season to disinfect the vehicles transporting mangoes in different parts of the country and to reduce traffic congestion in Sapahar, the commercial capital of Mango. There are two temporary terminals for trucks, tankers and covert vans. The Sapahar Load Point Office has set up a terminal at the Dibar Bridge junction, about 1.5 km from the Upazila Sadar, and at the Nishchintopur junction, about 5 km from the Sadar.

In this regard, the President of Sapahar Load Point Office Mohorom Hossain said, “As long as there is an epidemic, my service activities will continue.”