As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Share Good News, Here are Other Celebrity Couples Who Got Pregnant During Lockdown

While the world has been busy adjusting to the ‘new normal’, amid the ongoing pandemic, few people have been blessed as they celebrate the biggest highlights of their life at home. Many have gotten engaged and hitched during the coronavirus induced lockdown. And few are revelling in the joys of parenthood as they welcome a new addition to their family. Here are few couples who have made pregnancy announcements during lockdown.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The most recent and surprising news came from India cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s happy place. Actress Anushka Sharma who married Virat in 2017 sent the internet into a meltdown as she announced her pregnancy in August. Anushka announced the news in an Instagram post, wherein she is seen flaunting her baby bump next to Virat, all smiles. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced their second baby together in a joint statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” The couple, who married in 2012, are blessed with a son, Taimur Ali Khan, born on December 20, 2016.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

The news of the couple’s first baby was as surprising as their engagement followed by a small wedding during lockdown. Natasa and Hardik as on July 30 welcomed their first baby. The just born boy has been named Agastya.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with her partner, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. Gigi wanted to make it known on her own terms nonetheless she was happy and grateful. However, the mom-to-be made the news public for the first time in April during a virtual session with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The baby is due sometime in September.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas became mom and dad in July, 2020. Sophie gave birth to a daughter at a Los Angeles hospital who has been reportedly named as Willa. The couple never announced Sophie’s pregnancy officially however a representative confirmed that they are happy to announce the birth of their first child.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom on August 27. “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!,”read the post.

Nicky Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj sent the world into a tizzy when she announced her pregnancy late July by flaunting a growing bump on social media. She is expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty, whom she married last year. The rapper took to Instagram to share a couple of photos that she captioned “#Preggers” followed by another post which reads, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

The chart-topping singer is all set to welcome his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn. The high school sweethearts who married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018, have kept mum about their pregnancy. DailyMail reports quoted a source close to them as, ‘Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key.”

We wish all the couples on announcing the happy news.