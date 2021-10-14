Aryan Khan Faces More Jail Time, Sudeep Announces New Release Date for Kotigobba 3

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, will have to spend six more days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail as the Special NDPS court in the city on Thursday reserved its order for October 20 on bail application in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship.

Jungkook joined Jimin for a live chat as he arrived from the gym. He also claimed that his ‘body has disappeared’.

Upon learning that Miesha Iyer’s parents are no more, Shamita Shetty gets emotional and hugs her. She also gives her a pair of sandals she owns.

The upcoming Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story goes back in time to 2001 and explores the formative years of Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, and how he uses his wit and intelligence for a high-impact operation.

The most awaited big starrer Kannada movie Kotigobba 3 was stalled on the day of its release. This is the first big movie slated to be released after the theaters were permitted 100 per cent occupancy post second wave. Kichcha Sudeep, the lead actor of the movie has apologized fans for the cancellation and requested them not to cause any damage anywhere for the same.

