Art and Craft Ideas For Kids As They Stay At Home During Covid-19 Pandemic

With schools shut owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it’s important to keep your kids engaged and there is nothing better than activities that can augment their creative skills while being at home. Here are some top art and craft ideas by for kids that will keep them engaged for hours.

Tattoo-Patterned Planter

You can also make use of temporary tattoo paper if you have a printer at home and can decorate pencil cups, mugs, planters etc. Kids will definitely enjoy this activity creating patterns that match the interiors of the room.

Paper Bead Necklaces

Teach your kids to leverage strips of scrapbook paper to make cute beads out of it. They can also experiment with magazine clippings or wrapping paper and come out with creative offerings.

Jellyfish

These are super easy to make and require yarn and paper plates to materialise. To make them glow in the dark similar to their real-life forms, utilize acrylic paint for a bio luminous appearance.

Paper planes

The charm of paper plans will be everlasting. Watch your kids imagination’s fly with just a fold of paper. Make some cardboard targets to make the challenge more interesting.

Glowing Jar

Ask your kids to utilize a set of glow sticks and brighten up the jars with a colour illumination

Paper Bracelets

This craft includes two creative activities with the first one including painting symbolic shapes utilizing watercolours and then cutting the paper into strips and folding them to make wearable art.

Foam Paint

This craft involves a combo of both art and science. The foam paint which turns stiff overnight can be used for creating beautiful designs and puffed up artwork.

Friendship Bracelets

Friendship bracelets are back in the trend again and you can teach your kids to make chevrons, waves, spiral staircases and much more and also experiment with different colour combinations.

