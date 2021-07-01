Arshi Khan Flaunts Colourful Nighties In New Video

When actress Arshi Khan had participated in Season 14 of the reality show Bigg Boss, she had managed to grab the viewers’ eyeballs by flaunting her nighties. Since most of the time she was seen wearing risque nightwear in the house, she got the nickname of Nightie Queen. Accepting her love for nighties, she had once even said she is so much comfortable wearing them that she wanted to don them during Weekend Ka Vaar. However, her inmates—singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Aly Goni—had stopped her from doing so.

On Tuesday, Arshi took to Instagram to again show off her nightie collection. She shared a video in which she could be seen dancing in colourful nighties. She changed four satin nighties one after the other. She completed her look with thick eyelashes and wavy hair. Her fans have showered love and praises on her glamorous nighties and commented with heart and fire emojis. The Instagram Reel has garnered more than 27, 000 likes.

When an entertainment portal, FilmiBeat, asked the actress about the total number of nighties she owns, she said she has more than 5, 000 nighties in her wardrobe. That’s a huge number of nightwear. She went on to explain that whenever she goes out on a trip; she buys some new nighties. Since her love for nighties is so evident, even her close friends and family members mostly gift her nighties on various occasions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshi will next be seen in Swayamvar which is titled Aayenge Tere Sajna. There are reports that she has been paid Rs 7 crore for the upcoming reality show. When asked about the show, she said talks are going on with the makers.

According to reports, she is also working on a web series with Ravi Bhatia of Jodha Akbar fame.

