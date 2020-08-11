Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Pumps Up in the Sun, Copies Dad’s Bodybuilding Pose

Joseph Baena takes after his father, bodybuilder-turned-action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, as a lover of fitness. The 22-year-old bodybuilder has spent his time in quarantine getting into even better shape.

He not only looks strikingly similar to his famous father, Joseph has also embraced a lifestyle of exercise and bodybuilding with weights just like the Terminator star and former California Governor.

Joseph has been working out in his home gym and showing off his achievements on social media. He has also been perfecting his recreations of some of his father’s most iconic physique poses.

He was spotted doing some training outdoors recently. He wanted to tan and pump up at the same time.

“Nothing like the good ol tan-pump combo,” he wrote in the caption of his latest workout video on Instagram, where he can be seen performing several reps of a barbell row.

By the end of the set Baena flashed a big beaming smile and then turned around to do a traditional muscle flex, much like his father did during his years as a champion bodybuilder, beginning in the 1960s.

Joseph’s mother, Mildred Baena, was the Schwarzenegger family’s housekeeper when she had an affair with the action film star.