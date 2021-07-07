Army Cannot Keep Calm as BTS Members Turn Supermodels for Louis Vuitton Fashion Film

From ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest single Butter, South Korean band BTS is all set to rule the world of fashion. The seven-member group made their runway debut as they presented the Fall 2021 Louis Vuitton collection on Wednesday. The Korean pop icons and House Ambassadors presented the latest collection of the French luxury house at an art and culture space just outside of Seoul, for artistic director Virgil Abloh’s fashion show.

BTS were named as the brand ambassadors for LV back in April. Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Abloh had said that his original collection explores the fantasy ideas of travel, and the fashion film will be a conversation between space, movement, and global connectivity, drawing inspiration from the energy of the South Korean capital. Abloh further mentioned that Seoul has a “unique energy and BTS embody this vibe completely.”

The BTS x Louis Vuitton fashion film is directed by Korean filmmaker Jeon Go-woon. A glimpse of BTS’ sumptuous fashion moment was shared by LV earlier on their Instagram handle. The Instagram Reel posted by LV showed the seven members – RM, Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jung Kook and Jimin donning the haute couture creations and channeling their enchanting persona.

The fashion film has certainly got all the BTS fans known as Army excited. Many fans commended the group’s ability to transcend their creative expressions across different fields. As one fan tweeted, “Being singers, rappers, dancers, performers, actors, writers, producers, and now models, only @BTS_twtunderstand the assignment.” Berserked fans even hailed BTS as the epitome of perfection.

As one user praised band-member Suga aka Min Yoongi and tweeted, “Min yoongi invented the name catwalk.” Some fans also pointed out how BTS’ collaboration with LV marks how their unprecedented fandom has promoted representation of Asians and people of colour in mainstream art and fashion industry.

i love being an ARMY because when we’re done yelling about how amazing BTS looked in their high fashion mini movie, instantly there are people talking about film aspect ratio and symbolism and sharing cool info about the music and the clothing and the location. #BTSxLouisVuitton— ᴮᴱchels⁷ (@ndeverydayistay) July 7, 2021

The Grammy-nominated band will be releasing its new single Permission to Dance on July 9.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here