Arjun-Malaika, Aditya Roy Kapur Attend; See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their much-awaited wedding took place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. While social media is already flooded with dreamy pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, the newlyweds decided to hold a small family get-together. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were among the others who were snapped as they arrived at Vastu for the get-together. Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji was also spotted arriving at the residence.

Earlier during an interaction with the paparazzi, Neetu Kapoor revealed that Ranbir and Alia will have no wedding reception. “It’s done, it’s all done,” she had asked. Neetu had also asked the paps to ‘go and sleep’ peacefully.

Alia and Ranbir had been dating since 2017 and made their relationship public in 2018. They will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and release on September 9. Ayan had announced on social media that the couple was taking the next step in their relationship by sharing a song video from Brahmastra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.