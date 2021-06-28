Arjun Kapoor Thanks His ‘Baby’, Says Malaika Arora Makes Him Look Good in Pictures

Actor Arjun Kapoor turned 36 on June 26, this year. He marked the special day in the presence of his close friends and members of the family. Now, the actor has shared a heartfelt note to reflect on the year it was. On Instagram, Arjun posted a picture and shared how tired, deflated and confused he was a year ago. Looking pensive as he gazes out of the window, Arjun decided to strike a pose for his ladylove, Malaika Arora because she makes him look good. He expressed gratitude towards his colleagues, fans, friends, family and ‘baby’ Malaika for always standing by his side.

Arjun wrote, “What a difference a year makes…” He mentioned that he is now sitting ready with renewed energy, vigour and determination to face any curveball that life throws his way. Arjun finally said, “I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My workmates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side.”Then comes the best part where he added, “Photo credit – Malaika Arora (she makes me look good)”

On Arjun’s birthday, girlfriend Malaika shared an adorable photo with him on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday, sunshine”and added a heart emoji.

On the eve of his birthday, Arjun hosted an intimate late-night bash at a Mumbai hotel. The party was attended by his sisters Khushi, Janhvi and Anshula. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Devarakonda among others were also present at the bash.Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, co-starring Neena Gupta in the lead role. He is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for quite some time now. On Arjun’s birthday in 2019, the couple made their relationship official.

