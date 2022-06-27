Arjun Kapoor Rings in Birthday with Malaika Arora in Paris, BTS’ Jin Breaks Internet with Shirtless Pic

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday today. The actor is in Paris with his ladylove, Malaika Arora. Arjun rang in his birthday in Paris in Malaika’s presence, and the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame star also posted a picture of him posing with his birthday cake.

BTS singer Jin today did the unexpected. He took to Instagram and shared shirtless pictures to flaunt his new tattoo. Taking to the social media platform, Kim Seokjin shared two shirtless pictures with the tattoo evident. The Moon singer posed at a beach, with his back to the camera. The picture not only draw massive attention from ARMYs but also from Seokjin’s fellow BTS members.

JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead, has witnessed an impressive 35.24 percent rise on its second day. The film collected Rs 12.55 cr on Saturday, as compared to Rs. 9.28 crores on its opening day. The total collection of the film is now Rs. 21.83 crores.

R. Madhavan was brutally trolled for his recent remark about the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) successful Mars mission. The actor claimed that the success of the mission was possible due to the usage of Panchang (the Hindu calendar). Taking to Twitter, Madhavan confessed he deserved to be trolled. He was referring to the Almanac.

Singer KK’s daughter Taamara has now shared a long note asking people not to abuse or ‘spread hate’ against his managers – Hitesh Bhat and Shubham Bhatt. She shared several throwback pictures of KK with his team members and said that the late singer ‘trusted and loved’ his team, while urging fans not to buy into the “hate spreading rumours”. KK passed away after a performance in Kolkata, and many fans blamed the poor conditions of the auditorium he was performing at for his death.

