Arjun Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh ‘Cleavage King’ as Latter Shares Stylish Pics

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share a great bond and are often seen pulling each other’s leg on social media. Recently, Ranveer posted a carousel of pictures in which he was seen wearing a stylish suit and looking dapper. He wore a navy blue suit with a black shirt and a fancy red pocket square. The ace actor kept the top buttons of his shirt open to flaunt his perfectly chiseled chest. Reacting to the post, Arjun wrote ‘Cleavage King’. Many other actors from the film industry including, Varun Sharma and Karishma Tanna also dropped comments to appreciate Ranveer’s look.

The post within six hours has crossed the one million likes and has received lots of praise from netizens. In fact, fashion designer Manish Malhotra too commented on the post saying ‘dapper’.

He has also shared a couple of candid shots in the same look on his Instagram Stories. The actor has posed against an aesthetic backdrop in all the pictures.

In another post, Ranveer had shared a couple of candid pictures in which he wore a simple navy blue round neck t-shirt and had tied his hair in a small ponytail. That post too went viral with over a million likes. His friends from the industry including Kubra Sait, Ammy Virk, and others appreciated his look in the photo.

The actor has also shared a behind the scenes video of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The clip, which has now garnered over two million views, shows how the set is being prepared, and other discussions regarding the movie are being done.

In the movie, Ranveer has been paired opposite Alia Bhatt and the supporting roles in the film directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar will be played by Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here